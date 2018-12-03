The final PFF grade out: Quarterback
With the 2018 season now in the books for Nebraska, today we look at the final Pro Football Focus numbers for freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez.
THE FINAL NUMBERS
The final play count numbers
|Player
|Snap Count
|Pass plays
|Runs
|Hand-offs
|
Adrian Martinez
|
749
|
423
|
90
|
236
PASSING BREAKDOWN
Passing breakdown - Adrian Martinez
|Pressure
|COM/ATT
|YARDS
|YPA
|TD
|INT
|
No Pressure
|
204/284
|
2,229
|
7.8
|
14
|
7
|
Under Pressure
|
20/64
|
387
|
6.0
|
3
|
1
|
Not Blitzed
|
173/266
|
2,061
|
7.7
|
14
|
7
|
When Blitzed
|
51/82
|
555
|
6.8
|
3
|
1
|
All Plays
|
224/348
|
2,616
|
7.5
|
17
|
8
