Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 15:32:22 -0600') }} football Edit

The final PFF grade out: Quarterback

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

With the 2018 season now in the books for Nebraska, today we look at the final Pro Football Focus numbers for freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez.

THE FINAL NUMBERS 

The final play count numbers
Player Snap Count Pass plays Runs Hand-offs

Adrian Martinez

749

423

90

236

PASSING BREAKDOWN 

Passing breakdown - Adrian Martinez
Pressure COM/ATT YARDS YPA TD INT

No Pressure

204/284

2,229

7.8

14

7

Under Pressure

20/64

387

6.0

3

1

Not Blitzed

173/266

2,061

7.7

14

7

When Blitzed

51/82

555

6.8

3

1

All Plays

224/348

2,616

7.5

17

8
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}