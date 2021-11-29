 We put a wrap on 2021 and QB Brock Domann joins his brother on the final episode of "The Beat" Podcast.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 17:48:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Beat: We put a wrap on 2021 and QB Brock Domann joins his brother

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We put a wrap on 2021 and QB Brock Domann joins his brother on the final episode of "The Beat" Podcast. Plus, we take questions from several different HuskerOnline users in our mailbag.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

The Beat - Episode 18 Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines - We put a wrap on 2021 and the show.

11:02

Domann's brother Louisville QB Brock Domann joined the show (2 segments)

31:49

We take questions from Husker fans to close the show (2 segments)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}