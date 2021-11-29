The Beat: We put a wrap on 2021 and QB Brock Domann joins his brother

We put a wrap on 2021 and QB Brock Domann joins his brother on the final episode of "The Beat" Podcast. Plus, we take questions from several different HuskerOnline users in our mailbag.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.