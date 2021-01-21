Nebraska has turned the page to 2021 and the off-season program is getting ready to be ramped up. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Huskers getting ready to begin 2021 off-season preparations

Nebraska has officially turned the page to 2021. Nearly all of NU's players are now in Lincoln.

The team has begun their COVID-19 testing and quarantining process, before officially kicking off winter conditioning on Monday.

What will be unique about this year is how late spring ball will start. Frost will put his team through eight weeks of winter conditioning before taking a week off before spring practice begins.

The Huskers are set to start spring practice on Mar. 30, with the Red-White spring game scheduled for May 1.

Of all the bad things COVID-19 has brought to the football calendar, I think slowing things down over the winter may be one of the good things.

It was getting to the point where winter conditioning was a shell of what it used to be, because there was such a mad rush to get spring practice done by mid-April so coaches could go on the road to recruit the maximum allowed six weeks.

Well, this year, there probably won't be any spring recruiting. There isn't a week-long UNL spring break either.

Instead, it's eight weeks of winter conditioning, followed by one week off, and then five weeks of spring practice. The May 1 spring game will take NU right into finals week before the players can get some downtime again in May.

This is a really good schedule for Frost to work with. It's going to be 14 straight weeks of winter conditioning and spring practice, but it should get this team better heading into the summer break.

2 - No official movement yet on the special teams front

Make no bones about it. One of Scott Frost's No. 1 priorities is improving on the special teams front in 2021.

NU parted ways with senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge last week. I expect Frost to figure out a way to rework his coaching staff and hire a full-time coach to manage special teams in 2021.

Frost addressed his special teams opening publicly on Wednesday night for the first time on the Husker Sports Network.

“I want to get the right guy in here that’s going to help us turn the page on special teams and improve there,” Frost said. “I think if we were better on special teams, we probably would’ve won a few more games the last year or two.

"I’m looking forward to trying to identify the right guy to try and come in and really get our guys bought into special teams and improve in some of the areas we haven’t been good enough. I’m really thankful for (Rutledge) for what he came in and helped us with, and I wish him nothing but the best. We are in the process of right now of trying to find the right guy to come in and pick up where he left off.”

For this group to take the next step, I believe hiring a full-time dedicated special teams coordinator is how you get there.

3 - Canceling the Combine makes draft all-star games that much more important

The cancelation of the NFL Combine is a crushing blow to many prospects. The NFL announced this week that the focus for evaluating the 2021 NFL Draft will be on pro days at campus sites.

This is going to put much more attention now on the Senior Bowl and other draft all-star games. Those will be some of the only live draft evaluations NFL teams will get to make before the draft.

I think this also probably makes guys like JoJo Domann even feel that much better about their decisions to come back for another season.

For some players, they needed the stage of the NFL Combine to solidify their draft stock.

Pro Days are a good evaluation tool, but anyone will tell you it's much better having every single prospect test out at the same place at the same time.

Something else a lot of people don't know is seniors technically have until Mar. 1 to officially declare for the draft. It will be interesting to see if any seniors around the country change their minds or make a late decision to come back before Mar. 1.