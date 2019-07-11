News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Bringing Martinez to Media Days is the right call by Nebraska

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We discuss Nebraska's decision to bring quarterback Adrian Martinez to Big Ten Media Days and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}