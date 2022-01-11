Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson commits to Nebraska

Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson officially announced he is transferring to Nebraska on Tuesday.

After losing both of their class of 2020 running backs to the transfer portal this season, Nebraska got one back for that cycle.

The Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson product saw action in one game over the 2020 season and four games in 2021.

He'll come to Lincoln with four years to play four, and he'll replace the departed Marvin Scott III and Sevion Morrison, who both left NU during the 2021 season.

In two years he had three carries for 13 yards at A&M.

The Huskers have now added a quarterback, running back and two wide receivers from the transfer portal for the 2022 season.

It's the second straight year the Big Red has taken a transfer portal running back, as in 2021 the Huskers added Markese Stepp from USC.