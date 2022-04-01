TE Will Anciaux has a great experience on Nebraska visit
The Huskers seem interested in adding a second tight end in the 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska hosted talented tight end Will Anciaux, from Wichita (Kans.) Kapaun Mt. Carmel, in Lincoln today for an unofficial visit, which included practice and a look around at what NU has to offer their student-athletes.
"We just left," Anciaux said. "I didn't really get a chance to see too much of the campus today, but we did drive around a look at things a little bit. Overall, I had a great experience today!"
There were a couple of high points for Anciaux today on his visit to Nebraska. He liked getting a chance to see the Huskers practice. He also liked getting to sit down and really get to know the Nebraska coaching staff.
"I really enjoyed the practice and the energy around the practice today. I also enjoyed getting to sit down and talk with all of the coaches and get to know them better. I caught up with coach Beckton, coach Busch and coach Frost."
Outside of the practice and the time spent with the coaching staff, Anciaux also liked Nebraska's current facilities. He was also very impressed by the facilities they are currently building that will be ready next summer.
"The facilities were also amazing and it was exciting to see all that Nebraska has planned for the future," Anciaux said. "It was also very neat to see all of the academic support side of it all and all of the opportunities that Nebraska has to offer."
Anciaux would like to get back to Nebraska in the future. He isn't sure if that will be for an official visit or another unofficial visit, and doesn't have any idea when the next visit to Lincoln will be.
"I am not entirely sure about that. I would love to get back up sometime. I am not sure on the details of that or when it will be yet."