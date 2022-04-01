TE Will Anciaux has a great experience on Nebraska visit

The Huskers seem interested in adding a second tight end in the 2023 recruiting class. Nebraska hosted talented tight end Will Anciaux, from Wichita (Kans.) Kapaun Mt. Carmel, in Lincoln today for an unofficial visit, which included practice and a look around at what NU has to offer their student-athletes.

"We just left," Anciaux said. "I didn't really get a chance to see too much of the campus today, but we did drive around a look at things a little bit. Overall, I had a great experience today!" There were a couple of high points for Anciaux today on his visit to Nebraska. He liked getting a chance to see the Huskers practice. He also liked getting to sit down and really get to know the Nebraska coaching staff. "I really enjoyed the practice and the energy around the practice today. I also enjoyed getting to sit down and talk with all of the coaches and get to know them better. I caught up with coach Beckton, coach Busch and coach Frost."

Nebraska TEs coach Sean Beckton (Nate Clouse)