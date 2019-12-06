HuskerOnline.com confirmed on Friday that redshirt freshmen receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone, who have both been suspended from the team since August, have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Hunt and Legrone were suspended indefinitely on Aug. 26, and earlier this week an ESPN report said the players violated the university's sexual misconduct policy after being named in an incident that happened on Aug. 25.

ESPN reported that both players were facing 2.5-year suspensions from the university after a Title IX investigation, though no legal charges had been filed against them as of Thursday.