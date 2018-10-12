Surgery day for Nebraska commit Thompkins, he feels Husker's support
Surgery Day , Please keep me in y’all prayers 🙏🏾💯 #ramszn #gbr— Ronald Thompkins ll (@jrthompkins5) October 12, 2018
Early in game one about six weeks ago, Ronald Thompkins went to make a cut in the open field and he went down when he felt pain in his left knee.
He had worked so hard to come back from the same injury in his right knee last season.
The 6-foot, 195 pound running back out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson is having surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee Friday morning at 11am ET.
He expects the surgery to last around 45 minutes, then spend some time in recovery before heading home to sleep in his own bed Friday night. He is ready for round two.
"I have already been through this so I know what it takes to get back and I am feeling good right now," said Thompkins. "I have been trying to cheer on my teammates, keeping a positive attitude and I am ready to get back to work.
"Surgery will be fast, then I will start to rehab to come back strong."
With the injury occurring two months after he committed to Nebraska, Thompkins was a little worried about how the coaches in Lincoln would react.
Those fears did not last very long.
"Within minutes of the injury, I was getting text messages from the Nebraska coaches and they have been supportive from the beginning of this.
"They just keep telling me that they have my back regardless of what happens. They want me at Nebraska and that makes me feel great. I had some fears for a minute, but they went away.
"I talk to coach Scott Frost and coach Ryan Held every day. They make me feel important. To hear from them lets me know they care. They have supported me all the way and that is a great feeling."
Thompkins has felt the love and support from Frost and his staff since the injury. They made it clear that they would stand by him through this and that they still wanted his signature when that time came.
The feelings are mutual.
"They are all in with me and I am all in with them. I cannot wait to get healthy, get out there and try to help the team.
"Coach Frost is a great coach and he is going to turn things around. I am looking forward to being part of that."
Thompkins plans to be at Nebraska for the Michigan State game November 17. That is likely to be his official visit.