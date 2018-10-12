Early in game one about six weeks ago, Ronald Thompkins went to make a cut in the open field and he went down when he felt pain in his left knee.

He had worked so hard to come back from the same injury in his right knee last season.

The 6-foot, 195 pound running back out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson is having surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee Friday morning at 11am ET.

He expects the surgery to last around 45 minutes, then spend some time in recovery before heading home to sleep in his own bed Friday night. He is ready for round two.

"I have already been through this so I know what it takes to get back and I am feeling good right now," said Thompkins. "I have been trying to cheer on my teammates, keeping a positive attitude and I am ready to get back to work.

"Surgery will be fast, then I will start to rehab to come back strong."