Nazaiah Caravallo - Arizona

The Honolulu Kamehameha School three-star defensive end has some impressive junior season tape, and he has a frame where he could add even 10 or more pounds to be even more dominant off the edge. It came as a surprise that more Pac-12 schools haven’t gotten involved in his recruitment, but it looks like Hawaii, Idaho and Weber State are the only others who have offered at this point, although Washington State, San Diego State and others are showing interest. Still, Caravallo is a talented prospect and could have ended up as a steal for the Wildcats. Sting Factor: 4

Jamari Howard - Michigan State

In the fall, Howard committed to Michigan State and it looked like a tremendous steal for the Spartans going into South Florida and getting a long, athletic defensive back. But after a struggling season and some coaching changes the new Miami Central high three-star defensive back backed off his pledge to Michigan State. Now Miami, Florida and Florida State, among others, are trying to land him. This one hurts for Michigan State since Howard could end up in the four-star range. Sting Factor: 7

Daniel Kaelin - Missouri

The high three-star quarterback from Bellevue (Neb.) West committed to Missouri in mid-March as Nebraska was pursuing five-star Dylan Raiola, but when Raiola chose Georgia, the Huskers re-emerged as a serious contender for the local prospect and ended up flipping him in the middle of May, so his pledge to the Tigers lasted only about two months. Missouri has a strong quarterback room helped by the portal, and while Kaelin isn’t as elite as Raiola he’s a very talented quarterback who could thrive in the Huskers’ offense. Sting Factor: 6

Terek McCant - Maryland

The Tampa (Fla.) Wharton was committed to Maryland for less than two months, so before the balloons and confetti could be picked up from his pledge, McCant was back on the market. Ole Miss, UCF, South Florida and Rutgers look to be the schools most involved with the offensive athlete, and while he would’ve been a nice addition for the Terrapins he was hardly committed long enough to be included in the recruiting class. Sting Factor: 3

Toby Mealer - Arizona

This was one of the stranger commitments in May because the three-star offensive lineman from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton surprisingly made a pledge to Arizona, but only days later backed off it. The rumor is that many other schools started to show interest in the massive 6-foot-5, 340-pound prospect, and Mealer felt he needed to give others a fair shake before locking things down. Maybe he ends up back with the Wildcats, but this was a really quick commitment that was a unique situation as now Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and others have started to poke around. Sting Factor: 5

William Smith - Oklahoma State

Smith is not one in the limelight much, but he was a nice addition for the Oklahoma State recruiting class since the Choctaw, Okla., three-star standout committed in February, but his pledge lasted only about three months. The in-state prospect has good length, can play in space or could come down and come off the edge as well. Already at 235 pounds, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith becomes a full-time defensive end at the next level. Sting Factor: 5

Austin Stull - Duke

The Trenton (N.J.) Lawrenceville Prep three-star cornerback would have been a nice addition to Duke’s recruiting class, especially because he has position versatility as a defensive back where he could play corner or safety, but he backed off his pledge in May as other schools got involved. There is a good chance he goes to the Ivy League with Penn interested. Villanova, Georgetown, Boston College, Wake Forest and Virginia all remain in the mix, however. Sting Factor: 3

Syair Torrence - Syracuse

The first commit in Syracuse’s recruiting class, after a talk with coach Dino Babers the local three-star receiver backed off his pledge to the Orange in early May. The Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy standout said he wanted to play for the hometown team in his home state, but that looks unlikely now as Michigan State and Rutgers have emerged as the biggest contenders. Visits to both of those schools are expected soon. Sting Factor: 5

Owen Wafle - Notre Dame

Everything seemed to be lining up between Wafle and Notre Dame. The four-star defensive tackle had been committed for more than a year. He visited South Bend again for the spring game. He was at a high academic institution in Princeton (N.J.) Hun School. But Michigan and others never backed off Wafle, who’s rated as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class, and now the four-star has not only backed off his pledge but will visit Michigan this month. Currently, the Irish have no interior defensive linemen committed. Sting Factor: 7

Duke Watson - Georgia Tech

Landing Watson was a big in-state commitment for first-year coach Brent Key, the exact type of recruit the Yellow Jackets need to keep as he was a little under-recruited even after rushing for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons. But after about a two-month commitment, Watson reopened his recruitment with Kentucky, Ole Miss, UCF and others pursuing him now. Sting Factor: 7

Jakhari Williams - Georgia Tech

The Macon (Ga.) First Presbyterian Day School prospect could have been an intriguing take for Georgia Tech because he has all the tools, but after position coach Chris Weinke hit the road to evaluate the QB board Williams and the Yellow Jackets parted ways. He did complete nearly 60% of his passes last season for 2,384 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and also rushed for 1,018 yards and 14 scores, but shortly after his de-commit, Georgia Tech took a pledge from former Minnesota QB commit Aaron Philo. Williams is talented enough to play somewhere, but it won’t be at Georgia Tech. Sting Factor: 4

Mike Williams - South Carolina