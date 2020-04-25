After Khalil was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round, Carlos followed suit and was claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh as the 232nd overall pick.

An unforgettable day got even better for the family of Nebraska defensive line twins Khalil and Carlos Davis on Saturday, as Carlos joined Khalil as the Huskers’ second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Davis’s selections give Nebraska its first multi-player draft class since 2016 and matches the number of Huskers taken over the previous three drafts combined.



The 6-foot-2, 320-pound native of Blue Springs, Mo., started 11 of 12 games last season, missing only the loss to Wisconsin due to injury. He finished his senior campaign with 32 tackles and ranked second on the team only behind Khalil with 4.0 sacks.

Davis was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by the league’s coaches as a junior in 2018 and was voted Nebraska’s Most Improved Player his freshman year in 2016.

Like Khalil, Carlos Davis ended his Husker career as an eight-time letterwinner as a dual-sport athlete in football and track. He and Khalil became just the 10th Huskers ever and the first in more than 50 years to earn eight varsity letters.