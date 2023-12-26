MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The most fertile football ground in the country, south Florida produces plenty of elite prospects in every recruiting cycle. The 2024 group is no different, including the No. 1 recruit in the country in Jeremiah Smith, but those top prospects usually reserve postseason participation for the national stage. However, several Power Five, FBS and FCS recruits elected to represent Dade and Broward County one last time before moving on. The 2023 Dade vs. Broward Game featured plenty of fireworks from future Saturday prospects and Rivals was on hand for a close look at the action. Many flashed over the weekend event, including some yet to lock in a college commitment.

It wasn't about the stops behind the line of scrimmage and sacks the Nebraska signee brought to the table, it was the force with which Shavers executed on the edge. Working as both a stand-up player and with his hand in the dirt, he was much took quick for bigger blockers and the opposing passers felt it on the other end of explosive finishes. Shavers is a do-it-all 'backer in the box at the collegiate level, but his edge talent should create clear third-down value at the next level. Shavers took home defensive MVP for his efforts and it was an obvious selection.

The lanky and speedy FSU signee wasn't tested much down the field, but the safety worked the calls and supported the run very well on this night. Howard is known for ball skills and affecting the catch point, but he showed some balance in his game in his pursuit angles and finishing ability in open space. Howard saved at least two scores on breakaway plays, showcasing speed, efficiency and of course the ability to get ball carriers to the ground. In a stacked FSU secondary haul, Howard's frame and athleticism is as intriguing as it gets.

The late flip to the Bulldogs showed a lot in working on the outside all week as well as in the game. Cannon is a versatile secondary prospect on Friday nights who makes plays at the catch point. On this evening, he showed strong technique both in press and in off coverage, in position for about every target that came his way. The more the late add for MSU is looked into the better it has continued to look. Cannon could work at corner or nickel at the next level and has earned a rankings bump along the way.

There's not a lot of flash from the Marshall signee, but Williams is a steady and polished force on the outside. He worked short and intermediate routes with ease and plucked the ball away from his body like a mature prospect. Not to minimize his athletic ability, though, as Williams completed an easy looking backflip after hauling in a touchdown in the game. He accounted for nearly 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns as a pass-catcher since 2022.

Dalias is a do-it-all athlete in the back-seven of a defense, able to work as a speedy linebacker or big safety depending on down and distance. The tackling ability and range the South Florida signee brings to the table is notable and could lead to high usage and tackle rates at the next level. It looks like another strong evaluation for the Bulls staff.

The biggest head-turner Rivals was dialed in on compared to prior knowledge was Stanford, who made considerable plays at corner. Not only did he snag a pretty sideline interception with the game still in the balance, but he showcased some physicality in dislodging the ball from a wideout earlier on the night. Stanford also had a pass breakup in the end zone without interfering on the down-field play, showing some maturity at the catch point. Combined with his great length, Stanford should be an early contributor in the MAC.

The UMass signee is hard to miss when it comes to his big build and certainly with his big arm. Hairston has been as productive as any Floridian quarterback over the last three years, finishing with more than 8,000 passing yards and another 769 on the ground en route to 91 total touchdowns (77 passing). His mechanics and risk-taking are to be improved in college, but the raw talent and ease to push the ball down the field should make for an exciting passer to watch down the line come college.

Perhaps the smallest prospect on the field, it just doesn't matter for Aikens. The Wofford signee is a blur on the field, with elite acceleration and top-end speed thereafter. He also has strong pound-for-pound toughness at wide receiver and especially in the return game, where he was one player away from breaking the game open with a kick return score. Aikens is so fast in short spaces we were surprised his 100 meter dash PR was only 10.6 seconds. Locals nickname him 'Cheetah' in reference to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Unsigned Talent Worth a Late Look

LB Omar Thornton - Undersized, yet hard to miss. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was all over the field for Team Broward in this game, racking up tackles and affecting the passing game all the same. Thornton actually got the scoring going in the game with a beautifully-timed blocked punt, in which he enveloped the punter and secured the ball before finding the end zone. QB Claudell Sherman - The dual-threat quarterback missed most of the 2023 season with a broken collar bone but returned for the all-star setting and took home offensive MVP with one passing score and another on the ground in the win. Sherman had more than 4,000 yards and 49 touchdowns to his name against stout Miami-area competition. LB Eduardo Nunez - The defensive centerpiece of a Homestead team that made it to the state finals in 2023, he has some classic middle linebacker traits with his downhill ability and volume tackling. Nunez has great instincts and finishing ability in the box. He reported FBS and FCS offers last summer. ATH Chris Thornton - Standing a legitimate 6-foot-5, Thornton is a two-way player with flash plays as a towering red zone wide receiver as well as on defense coming off the edge. He is raw in his development but the length off the edge proved prominent in 2023, as Thornton was credited with 48 stops behind the line of scrimmage, including 19 sacks. WR Jaylen Jackson - A jumbo athlete at 220 pounds or so, Jackson plays both ways at the prep level but flashed in the all-star setting at wide receiver. His physicality is assumed, but he has enough speed to get to the third level, not to mention strong hands at the catch point. Jackson had the play of the night via a one-handed score (below).