LINCOLN, Neb. - May 8, 2016.



In the midst of a rare Saturday-Sunday-Monday series, the Nebraska baseball team dropped a 4-2 second-game decision at No. 24 Michigan State before rebounding for victories on the final two Sunday contests, eventually securing an NCAA Regional berth.

March 25, 2018.

686 days later, the Huskers lost their first Sunday game in nearly two years, ending an incredible 16-game streak on a cold and wet afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska mustered just four hits on a star freshman pitcher and a fielding error scored the only two runs of the game as the Huskers dropped the series to Minnesota with a 2-0 loss.

NU put just three runners on base not named Scott Schreiber and pressed all day against the Gophers. The Husker bats looked four strikeout pitches into the catcher’s glove as 6-foot-6 freshman right-hander Patrick Fredrickson painted all corners of the zone for 66 strikes on 105 pitches.

“Mixing three pitches, he pitched fantastic,” Nebraska head coach Darin Erstad said. “Wind blowing in, a cold day, we kind of anticipated this type of game and whoever cracks first. We cracked and they took advantage of it.”

In his 7.0 scoreless innings of work, Fredrickson outdueled a dialed-in Nebraska pitching staff seeing its best results of the weekend. The Huskers allowed just one earned run and threw 101 strikes on 168 pitches, keeping pitches down and holding off a Minnesota batting lineup with a .306 team average.

In a tight game, the lone difference came on two tough errors in the fifth.

A leadoff single by eight-hole hitter Jack Wassel caused confusion in center field, as the second gap-area miscommunication of the day resulted in a Jaxon Hallmark error that put Wassel on second. The gaffe was essentially nullified by a walk of the next batter, but a sacrifice bunt put Husker starter Matt Warren in a bind.

With one out on the board and runners on second and third, Minnesota’s Ben Mezzenga rolled Warren’s 2-1 pitch down the first base line. A possible double play ball took a hop away from Luke Roskam’s glove off the first base bag, rolling into shallow right as Wassel and nine-hole hitter Eli Wilson came in to score.

“I think it was the ground ball we wanted - preferably, you want it to go to the corners there,” Warren said of the play. “It was an ideal result, but this time it just didn’t work out for us.”