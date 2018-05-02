We continue our spring positional rundowns today by giving our final take on Nebraska's wide receivers…

WHAT WE LEARNED: This is the best position group on the team

There was already little arguing that senior Stanley Morgan Jr. was the best all-around player on Nebraska’s roster heading into the spring.

Add in J.D. Speilman coming off his breakout freshman season and sophomore Tyjon Lindsey emerging as a near perfect fit in Scott Frost’s new offense, it’s safe to say that wide receiver might be the overall strength of the Huskers in 2018. The depth goes even further beyond that top three, too. Redshirt freshman Jaevon McQuitty had a great spring coming off his season-ending knee injury a year ago. Nebraska added even more talent this offseason with the addition of junior college transfers Mike Williams, who looked like an immediate impact player in his NU debut during spring ball, and impressive true freshman Justin McGriff. As if that weren’t enough, the room will get even deeper with the arrival of another star JUCO transfer, Jaron Woodyard, and heralded incoming freshmen Andre Hunt and Dominick Watt when the team returns to work for the start of fall camp. Add in returning veterans with game experience like Bryan Reimers, Conor Young, and Keyan Williams, and whoever ends up being the starting quarterback is going to have a wealth of receiving weapons at his disposal.

Getty Image

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Will the chemistry develop in time?

As stockpiled as Nebraska is at wide receiver right now, maybe the biggest hurdle standing in the way of the group reaching its full potential is that lack of an identified starting quarterback.

Given that the Huskers were able to split up roughly 130 daily reps each practice almost exactly evenly between the four (once five) QBs this spring, it’s not as if the wideouts haven’t gotten plenty of chances to work with each quarterback. However, for this passing game to reach the next level in a season where it's going through a complete systematic overhaul, the receivers are going to need as much work as possible with the No. 1 guy under center. Until a starter is named, that work will be limited, if only by a small degree.

Tyler Krecklow

SPRING SURPRISE: McQuitty's comeback

Talent was never the issue for McQuitty, as he was on track to play right away as a true freshman last year when he enrolled a semester early for spring practices.

But a season-ending knee injury during spring ball derailed his debut before it even began. McQuitty said his long road to recovery over the past 12 months was a grueling experience and one that he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy, but the former four-star prospect from Columbia, Mo., made it through and now looks better than ever. The 6-foot, 195-pounder earned notable praise from Frost and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Troy Walters during his return this spring, and he capped it off with three catches for 33 yards and a 25-yard touchdown grab in the Red-White game. McQuitty’s strength and physicality make him unique compared to smaller wideouts like Speilman and Lindsey, giving him the ability to line up both on the perimeter and in the slot.

Tyler Krecklow

LOOKING AHEAD: The receiving corps should only continue to improve