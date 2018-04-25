Erik Chinander made it no secret from the day he and the rest of Scott Frost’s staff took over at Nebraska that creating pressure on the quarterback was one of the most important aspects of his defensive scheme.

Given that he was inheriting a Huskers defense that managed just 14 sacks all of last season - which ranked dead last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally - establishing that requirement was a task much easier said than done.

While Chinander said he saw small but steady progress with NU’s pass rush over the course of the spring, the defense’s performance in the Red-White game gave some solid reason for optimism that things were heading in the right direction.

The Huskers ended up with a combined eight sacks in the Spring Game, including five by the supposedly undermanned White squad, and four quarterback hurries.

The way Chinander saw it, that sack total would have been even higher had the defenses been allowed to tackle the quarterbacks, who were wearing green no-contact jerseys.

After the game, Chinander said the sacks were certainly encouraging, but as far as his evaluation of the front seven pressuring the passer, it went beyond just the plays that ended up on the final box score.

“Generally what I’m looking for is when one guy just beats (his blocker), would he miss the tackle? I don’t know, maybe," Chinander said. "But when I see that pocket collapse, that’s when I know we’ve got something going.

“That’s when I know they understand rush lanes, that’s when I know they understand the physical ability it takes to rush the passer. So I’m looking for that more than just one-on-one battles.”