Erik Chinander made it no secret from the day he and the rest of Scott Frost’s staff took over at Nebraska that creating pressure on the quarterback was one of the most important aspects of his defensive scheme.
Given that he was inheriting a Huskers defense that managed just 14 sacks all of last season - which ranked dead last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally - establishing that requirement was a task much easier said than done.
While Chinander said he saw small but steady progress with NU’s pass rush over the course of the spring, the defense’s performance in the Red-White game gave some solid reason for optimism that things were heading in the right direction.
The Huskers ended up with a combined eight sacks in the Spring Game, including five by the supposedly undermanned White squad, and four quarterback hurries.
The way Chinander saw it, that sack total would have been even higher had the defenses been allowed to tackle the quarterbacks, who were wearing green no-contact jerseys.
After the game, Chinander said the sacks were certainly encouraging, but as far as his evaluation of the front seven pressuring the passer, it went beyond just the plays that ended up on the final box score.
“Generally what I’m looking for is when one guy just beats (his blocker), would he miss the tackle? I don’t know, maybe," Chinander said. "But when I see that pocket collapse, that’s when I know we’ve got something going.
“That’s when I know they understand rush lanes, that’s when I know they understand the physical ability it takes to rush the passer. So I’m looking for that more than just one-on-one battles.”
Another aspect Chinander liked from his pass rushers was their ability to disrupt plays even when they were blocked. He noted sophomore defensive end Ben Stille batting down two passes at the line of scrimmage as a perfect example.
Stille didn’t record any of the eight sacks in the scrimmage, but said the defensive line had embraced the idea that every sack was the result of the entire unit, not just individual effort.
“Getting sacks is definitely a whole d-line goal, it’s not just one person,” Stille said. “One person with a move is just going to flush the quarterback. We’re working on rushing as a whole unit, and we did well at that, collapsing the pocket on the quarterback.”
Junior defensive lineman Carlos Davis said a key difference between the teachings of their new coaches and the previous staff was now the d-line was told to rush upfield and attack the pocket.
Last year, they were taught to “shuffle” along the line and react to where the ball was going.
Davis said that renewed aggressiveness has created a major boost in confidence within the defensive front seven, which was reflected in Davis’ outlook for how much better the group could be in 2018.
“I think we can be dominant this year,” Davis said.