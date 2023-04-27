Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik give their final thoughts, reactions and overreactions after rewatching Saturday's spring game.

>>> First, the guys give their No. 1 overreaction from the game as Jeff Sims took another step toward winning the starting quarterback job, and the Husker pass rush got home early and often.

>>> Then, they give some more thoughts on the offensive side of the ball as Billy Kemp IV shined and the Husker running back room looks to have a three-man rotation ahead of it. (14:45)

>>> After that, they shift to the defense to talk about Tony White's pressure schemes and Corey Collier Jr. staking his claim as a starting safety. (22:44)

>>> They wrap the show with some final reactions to the fumbles on Saturday, the kicking game and Matt Rhule's response when asked about potentially adding offensive line depth. (27:41)



