We're nearly 24 hours from kickoff of Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game. (1 p.m. on BTN)

The table and silverware are set for this to give Husker fans something they were yearning to see this offseason: an actual game during the spring game.

An actual game with actual tackling, real physicality, no tagging off and a real playbook. All of it adds up to what projects to be a competitive, four-quarter intrasquad scrimmage and a better showcase of real football than a glorified practice or flag football fiesta.

Let's all hope it lives up to the billing.

While we wait to see the action get going and for the snaps to unfold, thoughts and questions are still bursting from the walls of Lincoln's biggest concrete Cathedral. There are dozens upon dozens of things to watch on Saturday, so it's impossible to dive into all of them.

With that in mind, I wanted to run down the line (literally, I guess) to give one thing to watch, or offer one question to ask, at each of the Huskers' main position groups.

Below is a look at the defense.

HEAD HERE for a rundown on the other side of the ball with one question and one thing to watch for the Huskers' offense.

Note: Some of these are combined together for simplicity's sake – and to have a nice number of 10 groups: The interior offensive line is paired with the tackles, and the nickels, safeties and potential rovers are all merged together as well.