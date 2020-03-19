Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic have turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15.

There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle so here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Yesterday we looked at the wide receivers and today is the tight ends.

1. HUDSON WOLFE

Hudson Wolfe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Wolfe’s recruitment was about to enter a critical phase before the dead period threw a wrench in his plans. Visits to Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama were all set, but those trips had to be canceled. Tennessee has been working hard to keep in the in-state prospect close but a decision timeline is still a bit up in the air. Farrell’s take: Wolfe has many options and he will likely take some key visits when he can but, I think he ends up at Alabama. The Vols are pressing hard but the Tide will be too much to pass up.

2. THOMAS FIDONE

Thomas Fidone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU Recruiting outlook: Fidone still has a lot of research he wants to do before deciding. Of his top six programs, he’s only visited Nebraska and Iowa. Visits to Michigan and Notre Dame were planned but had to be canceled because of the dead period. It appears Fidone will likely wait to make his decision. Farrell’s take: He’s down to six, but Nebraska is the team to beat today followed by Iowa. He grew up a Nebraska fan and has been there plenty of times, which allows him to make a commitment anytime he wants.

3. LOUIS HANSEN

Louis Hansen (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Michigan, Florida, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State Recruiting outlook: Hansen has been very high on teams in the Big Ten almost since the beginning of his recruitment. Wisconsin caught his eye almost immediately and he had trips to Michigan and Michigan State scheduled. Hansen also set a visit to Florida, but all three of those visits were canceled because of the recruiting dead period. Expect Hansen to take a few more of his visits before committing. Farrell’s take: Wisconsin has long been mentioned for Hansen and that’s the team that gets him as of right now. I could see Michigan stealing him away if he gets out there on a visit, however.

4. MOLIKI MATAVAO

Moliki Matavao (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Georgia, Penn State, UCLA, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Washington, Miami, LSU, Ohio State Recruiting outlook: Georgia, Penn State, UCLA, Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio State were going to get visits from Matavao later this spring, but now he’s rescheduling those visits. He was at least two or three months away from announcing a commitment, but now those plans are up in the air. The lure of playing in the SEC seems to be playing a factor in his recruitment so Georgia, Tennessee and LSU could make their way to the front of the pack at some point. Farrell’s take: There has been a lot of SEC talk here maybe because of Darnell Washington and his interest in the conference but, as of today, I like Washington’s chances. He has a strong relationship with the coaches there.

5. BROCK BOWERS

Brock Browers