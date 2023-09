LINCOLN – Nebraska football picked up its first win of the season on Saturday – and its first win of the Matt Rhule Era – by beating Northern Illinois 35-11 under the lights.

Another strong effort from the defense and an overall strong performance by backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who made his first career start in place of the injured Jeff Sims, led the way on Saturday night.

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments!

Here’s the Inside Nebraska crew’s instant reaction from Memorial Stadium: