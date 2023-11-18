MADISON, Wisc. – Nebraska football took center stage Saturday night in NBC's primetime game of the week. But Matt Rhule and the Huskers are rolling – and reeling – back to Lincoln after watching Luke Fickell and the Badgers steal the spotlight at Camp Randall Stadium in an overtime thriller:

Wisconsin 24

Nebraska 17

The Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) lost their third straight under Rhule this year, their 10th in a row to the Badgers (6-5, 4-4) and the house of horrors in Wisconsin continued for Nebraska as it has not won in Madison since joining the Big Ten (0-6 since 2011).

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments.

Below is the instant reaction and analysis from the Inside Nebraska staff following the Huskers' loss, as just one final chance to end their seven-year bowl drought awaits on Black Friday against Iowa – the Big Ten West champs after beating Illinois on Saturday.

