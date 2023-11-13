College football players can compete in a maximum of four regular-season games and still be eligible to use a redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. Even if they play just one snap – on offense, defense or special teams – that counts as a game played. There is a large group on this year's Nebraska football team who are prime candidates to use a redshirt after this season.

Nebraska is now 10 games through its first year under Matt Rhule with just two more left in the regular season.

Following Saturday’s game against Maryland – a 13-10 Nebraska loss – which redshirt candidates have played in four games, exceeded that threshold or are approaching that mark?

Here are the up-to-date games played for all of Nebraska's 27 true freshmen who signed in the 2023 class – plus all other notable scholarship Huskers who could elect to take a redshirt year after this season.

Note: Each player's position is the same as how they are listed on the team's official roster.