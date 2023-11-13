Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
College football players can compete in a maximum of four regular-season games and still be eligible to use a redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. Even if they play just one snap – on offense, defense or special teams – that counts as a game played. There is a large group on this year's Nebraska football team who are prime candidates to use a redshirt after this season.
Nebraska is now 10 games through its first year under MattRhule with just two more left in the regular season.
Following Saturday’s game against Maryland – a 13-10 Nebraska loss – which redshirt candidates have played in four games, exceeded that threshold or are approaching that mark?
Here are the up-to-date games played for all of Nebraska's 27 true freshmen who signed in the 2023 class – plus all other notable scholarship Huskers who could elect to take a redshirt year after this season.
Note: Each player's position is the same as how they are listed on the team's official roster.
