He just wanted to do it in person. He just wanted his family to see what he saw in Lincoln. Once the father, mother and four brothers experienced Nebraska and what Scott Frost is doing there, Logan Smothers committed. Nebraska offered the 6-foot-1, 180 pound dual-threat quarterback out of Athens (Ala.) May 17, then he first visited Lincoln June 13. Almost two weeks later he returned, and this time when he heads home, he will head home a Husker.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Since stepping on campus the first time, I knew I wanted to commit to Nebraska," said Smothers. "The coaches, the atmosphere — I love everything at Nebraska. It is a perfect fit for me as a person and as a player. "I was in coach Frost's office tonight and he asked me where I stood with them and that is when I told him — I committed right then. My family was with me and it was great. We were all sitting down, but as soon as I committed, he jumped up, screamed and gave me a hug. It felt great. "After my first visit to Nebraska, that is all I thought about. I visited Ohio State, Auburn and Mississippi State, but I kept going back to Nebraska. The staff is just unbelievable. "They want an athletic quarterback and I feel I really fit what they are looking for. I like their style of play. I grew up a big Oregon fan because of their fast-paced offense and their style of player. Fast forward to now — we saw what the UCF offense did last year and I loved it. We also run a similar offense in high school, so that is a plus too. "I am shutting it down now. I am going to focus on my team and work on being a leader for my recruiting class. I want to help coach Frost recruit guys to help my class win a National Championship. Recruiting is big to me now. That is what I am focused on."

RIVALS REACTION