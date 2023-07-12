On Wednesday Nebraska announced quarterback Jeff Sims, offensive lineman Ethan Piper and linebacker Luke Reimer will be the three players who will travel to Indianapolis with head coach Matt Rhule to represent the Husker football program at Big Ten Media Days later this month.

The conference’s media days is a two-day event held at Lucas Oil Stadium July 26-27. Nebraska will go on the second day: Thursday, July 27. Rhule will be at the main podium answering questions from noon to 12:15 p.m. That session will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Sims is the heavy favorite to be named the Huskers starting quarterback in fall camp. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound transfer from Georgia Tech spent the past three seasons in the ACC with the Yellow Jackets. He started 23 games and racked up more than 5,500 yards of total offense.

Piper is entering his fifth season with the program and will battle for a starting guard spot along the offensive line. The 6-2, 295-pound Norfolk Catholic product has started 18 games since the 2020 campaign, all at left guard.

Reimer is entering his fifth season as a Husker as well and will be a key piece of Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. Reimer was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in both 2021 and 2022. In 38 career games, Reimer has recorded 242 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

