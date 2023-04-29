Nebraska's volleyball team took on Wichita State for its annual spring match on Saturday.

The Huskers traveled to Central City to play the match inside the new Bison Activity Dome in front of a sold-out crowd of approximately 2,000 fans.

Nebraska topped the Shockers 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 to take a win home to Lincoln. Harper Murray finished with a game-high 12 kills while Bekka Allick had eight kills. Andi Jackson had seven kills in the last set.

Take a look at some sights and sounds from the event. Below, you can view our pregame photo gallery, video highlights and postgame press conference videos with head coach John Cook and Husker players Bekka Allick, Kennedi Orr, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.