We are just around the corner from the best time of the sports calendar year for Husker Athletics with Nebraska football and volleyball both in full swing, plus the start of the men's and women's basketball seasons.

All of that got kick started with an absolutely loaded Tuesday at Memorial Stadium that featured a total of 12 interviews.

Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, defensive coordinator Tony White and a handful of football players – WR Alex Bullock and OL Ethan Piper on the offense; SAF Omar Brown, LB John Bullock, LB Mikai Gbayor and DL Blaise Gunnerson on the defense – met with the media on the sixth floor today.

In addition to the latest football press conference, volleyball coach John Cook, women's basketball coach Amy Williams, men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence were available to the media.

Watch those press conferences – plus highlights from an open practice held by Hoiberg and Co. on Tuesday morning – in the videos below and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for more of our digital content.

