Nebraska added an important piece to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday in Sevion Morrison. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back out of Tulsa (Okla.) Edison announced his commitment to the Huskers at a gathering in his school. Morrison picked NU over finalists such as Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Iowa State and had over 20 total offers to his name. Morrison becomes the 9th known verbal commit in Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Morrison means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held strikes again with the commitment of Sevion Morrison. Held has been either the point man or played a major role in recruiting six of Nebraska's nine commits at this point in time. Held and the Huskers were the very first team to offer Morrison last fall and he went on to land over 20 other offers. Held was way out in front with Morrison and that made a big impact at the end of the day. 2. Morrison becomes the first running back to commit to Nebraska in the 2020 class which likely means there is only one spot remaining at the position. The interesting thing about Morrison is that he could probably also end up seeing some touches split out as a wide receiver. He has the skill set to where the Huskers can get creative with how they use him. 3. The first thing that you notice about Morrison on film is just how many big play he makes. That's definitely one of the things that Held and the Huskers value out of any of their offensive skill guys. They have to have big play ability and Morrison has that. As a junior he averaged well over 10 yards per carry and had several games where he rushed for more than 300-yards in a game on his way towards breaking Spencer Tillman's school rushing record.

4. As a runner, I really like Morrison's vision. He seems to see things very well and has a feel for when to be patient and wait for things to unfold or when to kick it into another gear and get up field. He shows the ability to run outside as well as between the tackles which is always something I like to see out of high school running backs. 5. Morrison may not always look like the fastest guy on the field, but you watch his film and he's always running away from defenders and never gets caught from behind. He's a fluid runner that covers an awful lot of ground in a short amount of time. 6. Morrison's commitment is another win for Nebraska in the 500-mile radius. The Huskers have nine total commits at the moment and six of them come from within the 500-mile radius. 7. This commitment is also big as Nebraska has now been able to pull three skill players out of the state of Oklahoma between the last two recruiting classes. The Huskers signed wide receivers Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston last year and now Morrison in 2020. After not seeing much of a presence in Oklahoma at all for a long time, the Huskers are now pulling some really nice talent out of the state and should continue to do so. ***Junior season stats: 211 carries for 2,639 yards and 34 touchdowns, seven receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns and returned one punt for an 85-yard touchdown.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commit by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?