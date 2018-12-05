Second-half collapse dooms NU in 85-78 loss to Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For about 30 minutes, Nebraska looked to be well on its way to starting Big Ten Conference play 2-0 with another nice road win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.
But despite leading by as many as 13 points early in the second half, the Huskers suddenly collapsed to drop an 85-78 defeat to the Golden Gophers.
The Huskers shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the second half and missed eight of their last 12 field goal attempts of the game to allow UM to close on a 27-10 run over the final 8:26. Twenty of those UM points came in the last five minutes of play.
Junior guard Amir Coffey went off for a career-high 32 points to lead Minnesota, while senior forward Jordan Murphy followed up with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Isaac Copeland led NU with 17 points and seven boards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Gophers’ 50 points in the paint and 37-29 edge on the glass.
After finally cracking the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2014 this week (24th), NU dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the loss.
“You knew the way Coffey was going you weren’t going to be able to extend (the lead) too far,” head coach Tim Miles said. “I was hoping we could, but it’s not like you’re going to go from (up) 12 to 18 or 22 or anything like that with the way (the Gophers) were playing. We just kept on sending them to the foul line over and over … and then we did not play good basketball down the stretch.”
Nebraska stormed out of the gates by hitting five of its first six shots to jump out to a 12-4 advantage, and that lead would get up to nine after a basket by sophomore guard Thomas Allen with just over nine minutes left.
But Minnesota would settle in and steadily chip away and would eventually tie it up at 32-32 after 11 straight points from Coffey.
With the help of eight first-half points by freshman forward Brady Heimanoff the bench, though, the Huskers were able to answer and end the half on a 12-3 rally to go into halftime up 44-39.
Coffey ended up scoring 14 of his 32 points in the opening half, but NU shot 51.4 percent from the field as a team, scored 24 of its 44 points in the paint, and had 15 points off of eight Gopher turnovers
Nebraska got off to another hot start to open the second half with a 7-1 run to take its biggest lead yet at 51-40. That margin would grow to as much as 13 before Minnesota once again battled back.
The Huskers seemed to be cruising until Copeland was hit with a technical foul with 10:32 left, and that helped the Gophers get it down to 71-68 on 3-pointer by Dupree McBrayer with 4:38 remaining.
“I thought it was a weak technical, personally,” Miles said. “They said he threw the ball at an opponent. I just saw it on tape, and if that’s throwing the ball, what the hell?”
Minnesota would eventually take its first lead of the second half on a pair of free throws by forward Jordan Murphy with 3:01 left, and a 3-pointer by Coffey would make it a 77-73 deficit a minute later.
The Huskers had a chance after a runner by Copeland made it a three-point game with 43 seconds remaining, but they couldn’t corral the rebound after a Gopher miss and junior forward Isaiah Roby was called for a loose ball foul on Murphy with just 10 seconds on the clock.
Murphy then sealed the deal with four straight free throws to punctuate the victory.
“I think that stretch of play hurt us, but I thought they did a good job taking (James) Palmer away, and as it got more physical, we weren’t as good getting to the foul line and scoring inside…” Miles said. “I thought of guys did a lot of things right for a long time, but we just didn’t finish the game.”
Roby finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, while senior guard Glynn Watson had 14 points and four assists.
Nebraska won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as it turns its attention to its annual in-state rivalry game vs. Creighton on Saturday. The Bluejays will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 5 p.m. tip on Big Ten Network.
“People were down, but I told them we’ve got to move on,” Watson said. We’ve got a big game on Saturday, and we can’t let this turn into two losses. I just told them to keep our heads up, and we’ve got to move on.”
3-POINT PLAY
1. Huskers weren't ready for Coffey
Nebraska was well aware of the challenge it would face in Murphy, who became Minnesota’s all-time leader in career double-doubles with his 18 and 13 performance on Wednesday. What the Huskers weren’t expecting was for Coffey to completely take the game over the way he did on both ends of the floor. The junior was almost un-guardable for NU, scoring his 32 points on 50-percent shooting from the field and going 14-of-17 from the free throw line. Along with his scoring, Coffey six rebounds, six assists, and drew a whopping 10 fouls (including two charges).
“He didn’t really kill us last year at all,” Copeland said. “Obviously he’s been working, but that’s nothing we (shouldn't) handle.”
2. Palmer disappeared in the second half
Nebraska dealt with a myriad of problems during its second-half collapse, but one of the costlier issues was the disappearance Palmer. After scoring 11 points in the first half, the senior guard was held scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting (0-for-4 from 3-point range) with three turnovers in the second half. Not only that, he was the primary defender on Coffey, who scored 18 of his 32 points and got to the free throw line seven times after halftime. Palmer has been streaky all season, but the Huskers can’t afford to have one of their best players completely fall off from one half to the next, especially on the road in conference play.
3. Roby finally came to fight
A silver lining in the loss was that for one of the first times all season, Roby showed a little bit of fire. The junior forward asserted himself from the opening tip by scoring six points on two dunks (one of which was a highlight-reel poster) and a layup. He still struggled with his shooting, going 5-of-13 from the field, but he didn’t pass up some of the same opportunities to take the ball to the rack and force the issue with the ball that he had most of this year.
“He was much more aggressive, and I was happy about that,” Miles said. “I thought he did a lot of good things. He was involved in a lot of plays, man. He was in there (defending the paint) on his own a few times. He didn’t shoot the ball as well as I know he can, but at the same time, there was a lot of physicality to it… So I was happy with his aggression.”
Copeland made it seem like Roby's teammates had been waiting for that type of effort: "Yeah," Copeland said, 'it's about time."