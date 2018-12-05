MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For about 30 minutes, Nebraska looked to be well on its way to starting Big Ten Conference play 2-0 with another nice road win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

But despite leading by as many as 13 points early in the second half, the Huskers suddenly collapsed to drop an 85-78 defeat to the Golden Gophers.

The Huskers shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the second half and missed eight of their last 12 field goal attempts of the game to allow UM to close on a 27-10 run over the final 8:26. Twenty of those UM points came in the last five minutes of play.

Junior guard Amir Coffey went off for a career-high 32 points to lead Minnesota, while senior forward Jordan Murphy followed up with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Isaac Copeland led NU with 17 points and seven boards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Gophers’ 50 points in the paint and 37-29 edge on the glass.

After finally cracking the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2014 this week (24th), NU dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the loss.

“You knew the way Coffey was going you weren’t going to be able to extend (the lead) too far,” head coach Tim Miles said. “I was hoping we could, but it’s not like you’re going to go from (up) 12 to 18 or 22 or anything like that with the way (the Gophers) were playing. We just kept on sending them to the foul line over and over … and then we did not play good basketball down the stretch.”

Nebraska stormed out of the gates by hitting five of its first six shots to jump out to a 12-4 advantage, and that lead would get up to nine after a basket by sophomore guard Thomas Allen with just over nine minutes left.

But Minnesota would settle in and steadily chip away and would eventually tie it up at 32-32 after 11 straight points from Coffey.

With the help of eight first-half points by freshman forward Brady Heimanoff the bench, though, the Huskers were able to answer and end the half on a 12-3 rally to go into halftime up 44-39.

Coffey ended up scoring 14 of his 32 points in the opening half, but NU shot 51.4 percent from the field as a team, scored 24 of its 44 points in the paint, and had 15 points off of eight Gopher turnovers

Nebraska got off to another hot start to open the second half with a 7-1 run to take its biggest lead yet at 51-40. That margin would grow to as much as 13 before Minnesota once again battled back.

The Huskers seemed to be cruising until Copeland was hit with a technical foul with 10:32 left, and that helped the Gophers get it down to 71-68 on 3-pointer by Dupree McBrayer with 4:38 remaining.

“I thought it was a weak technical, personally,” Miles said. “They said he threw the ball at an opponent. I just saw it on tape, and if that’s throwing the ball, what the hell?”

Minnesota would eventually take its first lead of the second half on a pair of free throws by forward Jordan Murphy with 3:01 left, and a 3-pointer by Coffey would make it a 77-73 deficit a minute later.

The Huskers had a chance after a runner by Copeland made it a three-point game with 43 seconds remaining, but they couldn’t corral the rebound after a Gopher miss and junior forward Isaiah Roby was called for a loose ball foul on Murphy with just 10 seconds on the clock.

Murphy then sealed the deal with four straight free throws to punctuate the victory.

“I think that stretch of play hurt us, but I thought they did a good job taking (James) Palmer away, and as it got more physical, we weren’t as good getting to the foul line and scoring inside…” Miles said. “I thought of guys did a lot of things right for a long time, but we just didn’t finish the game.”

Roby finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, while senior guard Glynn Watson had 14 points and four assists.

Nebraska won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as it turns its attention to its annual in-state rivalry game vs. Creighton on Saturday. The Bluejays will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 5 p.m. tip on Big Ten Network.

“People were down, but I told them we’ve got to move on,” Watson said. We’ve got a big game on Saturday, and we can’t let this turn into two losses. I just told them to keep our heads up, and we’ve got to move on.”