Unlike some head coaches, Scott Frost isn’t afraid to point out his weakness as a football coach.

When it comes to the many elements that make up special teams, Frost is quick to defer to his staff in charge of handling those aspects of the game.

“I may know more about hockey slap shots than I do kicking, to be honest with you…” Frost said. “I couldn’t kick a ball from me to you. Well, I probably could do that. That’s one area of football I don’t know much about. So usually when a guy goes out to kick a football, I stay as far away as I possibly can.”

As a result, nearly all of the operation of Nebraska’s kicking and return units will fall on the shoulders of special teams/outside linebackers coach Jovan DeWitt.

DeWitt, who has coordinated special teams in four of his past 18 coaching seasons, will inherit a group filled with notable question marks often overlooked in the introduction of the Frost regime.

Easily the most pressing issue this offseason will be replacing four-year starter and record-setting placekicker Drew Brown, who finished his senior year in 2017 ranked second in program history in field goals made (59) and fourth in points scored (355).

Similar to the Huskers’ quarterback room, the placekicker position is wide open heading into the meat of spring practices this week.

True freshman Barret Pickering and walk-on Cole Frahm will be going head-to-head over the next few months, leaving Nebraska with two players who have never even suited up for a college game trying to replace one of the school’s most productive kickers ever.

That doesn’t seem to concern DeWitt all that much entering the spring, though.

“It's going to be pretty fun to work with those guys,” DeWitt said. “The fun part about it is that all of them have come to me and visited with me even before we started getting into this week, just to make sure that they knew what we wanted and what our expectations were.

“I think any time you have that kind of forethought by players, it's going to make life a lot better for everybody because they're going to be conscientious about what they're doing, how they're approaching, making sure it's what we want and how we want it. That part, to me, is going to make the job a lot better and easier.”

DeWitt said he was able to see Pickering - a commit under the previous staff - on an in-home visit before the February signing period, which was extremely valuable in getting a head start on forming a relationship with his new scholarship kicker.

Rated as the No. 4 kicker in the 2018 class, Pickering is the heavy frontrunner to win the starting job by the time fall camp comes to a close.

While DeWitt stressed that nothing was remotely close to decided on that front just yet, DeWitt said he and Pickering definitely hit it off in that initial meeting.

“That was really, really helpful,” DeWitt said of the in-home visit. “Just trying to get into a peek into how his mind works, because as we know the specialists are different. God bless them, but they're different.”