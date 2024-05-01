On Wednesday Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball team learned which Big Ten Conference opponents it will play inside Pinnacle Bank Arena and on the road for the 2024-25 season.

The Huskers will have home-and-away contests with three teams: Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.

Nebraska will host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. The Huskers will travel to Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Huskers are coming off a 23-win campaign last season, which was the second-most victories in program history. The team played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade and saw Hoiberg's contract extended.

Nebraska enters the offseason with momentum as it has retooled its roster through the transfer portal. The Huskers have added five new faces from the portal, including North Dakota State big Andrew Morgan, Utah guard Rollie Worster, Rutgers wing Gavin Griffiths, Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian and 7-foot-1 Washington big Braxton Meah.

The program also brings back two core pieces from last year's team in guard Brice Williams and forward Juwan Gary. Rienk Mast, a third core member of the group, has yet to announce what his future holds.

Hoiberg's team will also bring in two true freshman this summer, including Pewaukee (Wis.) four-star guard Nick Janowski and Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest three-star wing Braden Frager.