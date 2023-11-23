There's no better time to become a die-hard fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers than right now.

Football is on the verge of a potential bowl berth for the first time in seven years. Men's basketball is off to its best start (6-0) since the 2008-09 season. Volleyball is ranked the country's unanimous No. 1 team and is seeking a national championship with the potential for the program's second-ever undefeated season on the table. Women's basketball is out to a hot 4-1 start. The soccer program has reached the Elite Eight for the third time in school history and first time since 1999.

And, of course, a December-January period set to be as busy as last season with transfer portal additions and departures, recruiting commits and decommits, plus the Early Signing Period in late December.

Quite a lot going on, huh?

It all adds up to the best time in years to be a Nebraska fan.

