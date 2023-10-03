It’s a compressed week for Nebraska football as the Huskers prep for their Week 6 game under the Friday night lights (7 p.m. CT on FS1) against Illinois.

That includes a condensed schedule for a Husker offense that has struggled mightily through five games. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, whose unit scored just three combined touchdowns against Minnesota and Colorado, had a nice two-week bounceback against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Satterfield and Co. are reeling now, though, after the Nebraska offense and defense got worked by Michigan in Saturday’s 45-7 blowout loss.

Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday morning for the first time since that drubbing at the hands of the Wolverines. Here are the quick hits from his time at the mic: