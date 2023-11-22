Marcus Satterfield has obviously never been a part of Nebraska football's rivalry series with Iowa. But the Huskers' first-year offensive coordinator, who played a major role in the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry the last two seasons, is excited to be in the mix for the Black Friday bout as part of Rivalry Week.

“I’ve never been a part of this one, but I think any rival’s special," Satterfield said. "It doesn’t really change how you practice, you hope it doesn’t anyway, that it doesn’t make you practice any harder. But I think it’s just fun to have a little friendly, brotherly rivalry. Not hate. I wouldn’t say hate or anything, but it’s just fun to have that coming in this weekend and being part of a historical series like this.”

He'll look to get the Husker offense – and its new QB1 – heading in the right direction with the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) needing a win over No. 17 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) in what would be an upset in the rankings but not in the betting market (Nebraska is favored at -2.5 as of Tuesday night).