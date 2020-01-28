Junior Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley has officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal HuskerOnline confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Mitch Sherman.

The Bellevue West product will have two years of eligibility remaining if he goes the FCS route.

Bradley's high school coach Mike Huffman told HuskerOnline the plan is for him to land at an FCS school in June. Both South Dakota State and Northern Iowa have already expressed interest according to Huffman. SDSU appears to be the early leader for his services, as he's already got a familiarity with their coaching staff.

Bradley becomes the seventh known NU player since the 2019 season ended to either enter his name in the transfer portal or walk away from the game of football.

Bradley joins defensive back Tony Bulter, offensive lineman John Raridon, linebacker Pernell Jefferson, running back Maurice Washington, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone as players with eligibility remaining at Nebraska that won't be back in 2020.

After seeing time in seven games as a true freshman in 2017 under former coach Mike Riley, Bradley saw action in just one game the past two seasons. Bradley finishes his career at NU with 101 yards rushing on 26 carries. He also had four receptions for 38 yards.

Bradley joined the Huskers after a recording-breaking career at Bellevue West, where he led the Thunderbirds to the Class A state title as a senior.

Bradley helped the T-Birds to a 13-0 record, rushing for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns while averaging 9.0 yards per carry. Bradley also caught 19 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown and averaged nearly 25 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

Bradley still holds the Nebraska 11-man single-game rushing record of 496 yards vs. Millard West in the 2016 playoffs. He also tied a state record that day with seven touchdowns.