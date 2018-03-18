Nebraska (11-8) uses a Luke Roskam grand slam to slay the Demons in a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska hasn’t’ lost a game on Sunday since May 8, 2016 against Michigan State. The streak continued on Sunday afternoon.

Northwestern State pitcher Ridge Heisler has been a clubhouse leader for the Demons this season. He’s only allowed four earned runs in total this season in 28.1 IP. But the Huskers were able to pounce on him early and take control of the game.

After NU pitcher Matt Warren retired the six batters he faced, he got into a tricky situation in the top of the third when bases were loaded. Warren was able to force a ground-out to end the opportunity and the Huskers offense carried that momentum into the bottom of the third.

It all started with sophomore center fielder Joe Acker and senior Zac Repinski hit back-to-back singles. Heisler proceeded to throw a wild pitch that advanced the runners to second and third base. Sophomore outfielder Mojo Hagge grounded out to second, but that allowed Acker to score the game’s opening run. Senior outfielder Scott Schreiber followed that up with a RBI-single of his own to make it a 2-0 lead.

“I like how Joe Acker is coming off and giving us good at-bats at the bottom of the order,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “When he’s down at the bottom of the order, that’s all we need to do. Play high-level defense, which he does and have quality at-bats.”

The run was capped off when Roskam took a 2-2 count and rocketed a grand-slam to right center field to give the Huskers a 6-0 lead over the Demons.

“Yesterday they tried to go inside on me a lot,” Roskam said. “The one I fouled off was an inside pitch, so I figured it was going to be an inside fastball or a curve ball and I just reacted to the fastball, got the barrel on it and it went out.”