The end of Rivals250 defensive back Kenny Woseley's recruitment is in sight. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School just announced a top four of Michigan , Nebraska , Penn State , and Rutgers along with a commitment date of Friday, March 3rd. He broke down each of his finalists with Rivals.com.

Michigan- "I always liked Michigan since the offered me," Woseley said. "It's a good school and played top tier football. They're always competing in the College Football Playoff."

Nebraska- "I'd like to see what Matt Rhule can do in a new coaching job over there," he said. "I trust their staff over there because some of the guys are from where I'm from and they actually coached in Philadelphia. I'd like to get a feel for how the guys are at Nebraska. Also my teammate Rahmir Stewart committed over there. Maybe we might end up teammates again at the next level."

Penn State- "Like with Nebraska, they have Philly guys up there that's coaching and Philly guys up there balling," said Woseley. "There's a couple guys from Imhotep that actually went up there and produced very well. Shaka Toney, who's playing for Washington now, and Keon Wylie, who's going to be a sophomore this upcoming season."

Rutgers- "It's always nice to play close to home where your family can come to almost every home game that they can," he said. "The coaching staff they have up there is so family oriented. I believe that they can change the program around the next few years with the right players."