Omaha (Neb.) Westside standout Christian Jones continues to be a hot commodity this fall. The four-star outside linebacker has seen his offer list push to 16 with Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Washington among his lengthy list of suitors.

The fast rising junior continues to explore his options and took in a game night visit to South Bend for Notre Dame's showdown against Ohio State on Saturday. Following his visit to South Bend, Jones caught up with Rivals to discuss the game night experience and break down the latest in his recruitment.