The second part of June's official visit weekends start now and there are plenty of big-time prospects on the road again. Here's a look at more than a dozen intriguing trips set for this weekend.

Kiotti Armstrong - Texas A&M

Texas A&M had been considered the front-runner for Armstrong earlier in his recruitment but the Jasper, Texas, four-star tight end has taken some other big visits recently. It will be important for the Aggies’ coaching staff to get him back in College Station and get him grounded in the program once again as they look to fend off others – Texas, Baylor, etc. – in his recruitment.

*****

Jordon Davison - Oregon

The five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is now back from visits to Ohio State and Michigan and the word is that the Buckeyes remain a leading contender and it’s unsure whether the Wolverines will stay high on the list. Oregon has not been discussed enough in Davison’s recruitment but he’s highly interested in the program and how that offense runs. The Ducks will have their shot this weekend.

*****

Akylin Dear - Alabama

Dear has been committed to Ole Miss since late March and the word has been that it would be very difficult to get the Quitman, Miss., four-star running back to flip his pledge. Alabama is going to certainly try this weekend as the Crimson Tide have interested him since early in his recruitment but coach Lane Kiffin and his staff still have Dear locked up.

*****

Michael Fasusi - Oklahoma

It’s going to be a big weekend at Oklahoma for the Sooners’ coaching staff to get back to the top with some elite offensive linemen who might be focused elsewhere. Fasusi is one of them. The five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas, seems to be engaged in a battle between Texas and Texas A&M right now but Oklahoma has always intrigued him. Position coach Bill Bedenbaugh has a chance this weekend to get the Sooners back to the top.

*****

Elijah Griffin - Georgia

The feeling forever has been that Griffin would eventually end up at Georgia and this weekend the Bulldogs could extend their lead (or possibly close) on the five-star defensive lineman from Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian School. Griffin is being courted by programs across the Southeast but the Bulldogs have always been out front and continue to be heading into this trip.

*****

Alvin Henderson - Penn State

There has been a lot of talk lately about Auburn staying involved in Henderson’s recruitment so it will be crucial for the four-star running back from Elba, Ala., to get back up to Penn State and get reacquainted with everything that’s going on there. Henderson made a surprise pick of the Nittany Lions when he committed in April and the Tigers, among others, are not giving up pursuing him.

*****

Christian Jones - Nebraska

Earlier in his recruitment, it looked like Jones would be a lock to Nebraska but after getting offers from across the country and taking visits that does not look like a total lock anymore. Still, the Huskers have made the four-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Westside a top priority and there’s no question Jones still has a ton of interest in the program. Getting him back on campus this weekend is huge for Nebraska.

*****

Dijon Lee Jr. - Georgia

The chatter around Lee’s recruitment is that Alabama has taken the lead for him so Georgia getting him back on campus is really important this weekend. Maybe the Crimson Tide are too far ahead – especially as they’ve taken some other top West prospects – but the high four-star corner from Mission Viejo, Calif., has a long-standing relationship with position coaches Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson and that could go a long way.

*****

Julian Lewis - Auburn

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 had an excellent visit to USC last weekend as he’s been committed to the Trojans since last August but the word is that Auburn would be the biggest threat to flip him. Colorado is still in the picture but from location, to wide receiver recruiting, to playing in the SEC and playing in coach Hugh Freeze’s offense, this weekend’s trip to The Plains is big.

*****

Kaliq Lockett - Florida State

All the talk around Lockett’s recruitment has been whether he will pick Texas or Texas A&M but the four-star receiver from Sachse, Texas, is still very interested in Florida State. His relationship with coach Mike Norvell and that coaching staff has been crucial so getting to Tallahassee is important this weekend. Sure, the Seminoles probably trail the Longhorns and Aggies right now so this weekend’s trip could be make or break.

*****

Derek Meadows - Notre Dame

Notre Dame has been tagged as the front-runner in Meadows’ recruitment for a long time but in recent weeks a trip to Michigan definitely impressed him and others have gotten seriously involved in his recruitment. That’s why it’s so crucial that the Irish host the four-star receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman again and refresh his memory on why Notre Dame was so high in the first place. This trip could boost the Irish up even more.

*****

Dakorien Moore - Texas

The news over the last week or so was that LSU is now seriously back in Moore’s recruitment after he backed off that pledge. The coaching staff never gave up and got him back in Baton Rouge last weekend. But what shouldn’t be lost in all this is that Texas is now considered the front-runner for the five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, and so this weekend’s trip to Austin is big for both sides.

*****

Na’eem Offord - Oregon

For someone who remains committed to Ohio State (and the word is that the Buckeyes are still OK here) the five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker is taking a lot of visits. The trip to Oregon this weekend could be an outlier as the Ducks have some ground to make up. Alabama is the team to watch as Offord took two visits there last week and a video surfaced of Ryan Williams working hard to flip Offord.

*****

Riley Pettijohn - Texas

Texas has been the program pegged to Pettijohn for a long time and this weekend could just reinforce that the Longhorns are the team for him. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Texas extends its lead for the top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2025 Rivals250, who has a chance at five-star status. Could the McKinney, Texas, standout commit? That’s yet to be seen but it would be a stunner if the Longhorns aren’t way out in front.

*****

DJ Pickett - Miami

This is a big visit for both sides because Pickett has said in recent weeks that Miami does have the lead in his recruitment. Since that time, though, LSU and Oregon have made serious pushes for the five-star athlete from Zephyrhills, Fla., and Florida is also seemingly in the picture here as well. The Ducks could be the sleeper a little bit here and Pickett also recently visited Georgia to further muddy up the top group. Still, Miami gets him on campus this weekend and the Hurricanes have been the team to beat.

*****

David Sanders Jr. - Tennessee

There has been so much talk around Georgia and Clemson when it comes to the five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day but there has also been tons of chatter that Tennessee could actually be the program to beat for Sanders. The five-star said he’s “extremely excited” to get to Knoxville this weekend so it’s a huge visit for both sides.

*****

Hylton Stubbs - Florida

Ever since committing to USC in late March, and even before his pledge, Florida was the program that seemed to be the biggest threat in Stubbs’ recruitment and now the four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin is headed back to Gainesville. Stubbs is recruiting for the Trojans, had a great visit to Los Angeles in recent weeks and looks fully locked in. So Florida has some ground to make up, but the Gators have always been heavily mentioned in his recruitment.

*****

Justus Terry - Florida State

One of the biggest surprises this recruiting cycle was when the five-star defensive tackle from Manchester, Ga., flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC after a visit there this spring. The Bulldogs have patiently worked to get Terry back in the fold – and there is a feeling this could be a Mykel Williams situation where he eventually gets back in with UGA – but now he’s expected to visit Florida State this weekend. If Terry doesn’t want to go all the way to USC and doesn’t want to flip back to Georgia, could the Seminoles actually be a big player? They were early in his recruitment for sure.

*****

Jonah Williams - LSU