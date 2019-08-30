Rivals.com's All-Transfer Team
With the introduction of the transfer portal last fall allowing players the ability to move more freely across college football programs, the 2019 season will be majorly impacted by transfers at every level. Today, we name our 2019 preseason all-transfer team, with an emphasis on the players that could have the biggest impact on their teams this fall.
QUARTERBACK
Jalen Hurts (Alabama to Oklahoma)
Other notable transfers: Jacob Eason (Georgia to Washington), Justin Fields (Georgia to Ohio State), Austin Kendall (Oklahoma to West Virginia), Kelly Bryant (Clemson to Missouri), Brandon Wimbush (Notre Dame to UCF)
Farrell’s Take: There are so many to choose from here but we are going with Hurts because he steps into a great situation at Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley has had such success with quarterbacks obviously. Eason also intrigues me a lot and could put up monster numbers. If you told me out of high school that Hurts, Eason, Fields, Kendall, Bryant and Wimbush would all be transfers I would have thought you were crazy. All were very heavily recruited and had great skills.
RUNNING BACKS
Tavien Feaster (Clemson to South Carolina), James Gilbert (Ball State to Kansas State)
Other notable transfers: Ty’son Williams (South Carolina to BYU), Greg Bell (Nebraska to San Diego State), Brandon Stephens (UCLA to SMU)
Farrell’s Take: Feaster was a guy we considered for five stars at one point during his rankings cycle and he could have a huge impact on the South Carolina offense. Gilbert was a three-star out of high school and could make a huge difference in the Kansas State offense with his running style.
WIDE RECEIVERS
K.J. Osborn (Buffalo to Miami), Juwan Johnson (Penn State to Oregon), Lawrence Cager (Miami to Georgia),
Other notable transfers: Jalen McClesky (Oklahoma State to Tulane), Tyjon Lindsay (Nebraska to Oregon State), George Campbell (Florida State to West Virginia), Tabari Hines (Oregon to N.C. State), Nate Craig-Myers (Auburn to Colorado State), Trevon Sidney (USC to Illinois), Oliver Martin (Michigan to Iowa)
Farrell’s Take: There are so many highly recruited receivers on this list it’s almost like the quarterback list. Osborn has already established himself as a starter for Miami, Johnson has great size and a large catch radius despite some questions about speed, and Cager was a kid who got better throughout his high school career. I’m really interested to see how Lindsay, Craig-Myers and Sidney impact as well as I liked all of them for different reasons coming out of high school.
TIGHT ENDS
Eli Wolf (Tennessee to Georgia), Travis Vokolek (Rutgers to Nebraska)
Other notable transfers: JayJay Wilson (Arizona State to Auburn), Jalen Harris (Auburn to Colorado), Danny Dalton (Penn State to Boston College), Tyler Davis (UConn to Georgia Tech)
Farrell’s Take: Wolf was a skinny two-star coming out of high school who wasn’t heavily recruited and now he could be a big part of the Georgia offense. The exact same thing can be said for Vokolek and his potential impact at Nebraska. These are guys who have become hot commodities on the transfer market after being overlooked in high school.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Parker Braun (Georgia Tech to Texas), Drew Richmond (Tennessee to USC), Jonah Jackson (Rutgers to Ohio State), RJ Proctor (Virginia to Oklahoma), Landon Dickerson (Florida State to Alabama)
Other notable transfers: Nathan Eldridge (Arizona to Oregon State), Jared Southers (Vanderbilt to Georgia Tech), Ryan Roberts (Northern Illinois to Florida State), Richie Petitbon (Alabama to Illinois), Tony Gray (Ole Miss to UCF), T.J. McCoy (Florida to Louisville)
Farrell’s take: Braun is the one I think can have the biggest impact of this group because I like his leadership a lot. Proctor also intrigues me because Oklahoma does such a great job developing offensive linemen. Richmond was a five-star out of high school who hasn’t hit his potential and we also liked Dickerson quite a bit as well and he’s been a disappointment. Some of these guys have a lot to prove.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Aubrey Solomon (Michigan to Tennessee), Darrion Daniels (Oklahoma State to Nebraska), Jonathan Greenard (Louisville to Florida)
Other notable transfers: Shameik Blackshear (South Carolina to TCU), Cam Goode (Virginia Tech to UCF), Richard Yeargin III (Clemson to Boston College), Derek Green (Oklahoma to Vanderbilt)
Farrell’s Take: Solomon is a former five-star who just got cleared to play and has the talent to be a dominant force early in his career. I loved his motor and athletic ability as a big man out of high school and he should have a great career with the Vols. Daniels will be expected to help the run right away at Nebraska and we’ve already seen the talent level Greenard has, he’s special.
LINEBACKERS
Manny Bowen (Penn State to Utah), Keandre Jones (Ohio State to Maryland), Shaq Smith (Clemson to Maryland)
Other notable transfers: Kylan Johnson (Florida to Pitt), TJ Holl (Colgate to Louisville), Wole Betiku (USC to Illinois), Drew Singleton (Michigan to Rutgers), Ben Holt (Western Kentucky to Purdue)
Farrell’s Take: Bowen is an athletic freak and could have a huge impact at Utah. Jones and Smith are former five-stars from Maryland who didn’t pan out at bigger programs but have the skill and ability to really help the Terps' defense.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Bubba Bolden (USC to Miami), Cameron Watkins (Illinois to Vanderbilt), Chris Steele (Florida to USC), Myles Sims (Michigan to Georgia Tech)
Other notable transfers: Jordan Hayes (Duke to UCF), Colin Samuel (UCLA to Houston), Kyriq McDonald (Alabama to Cincinnati), Isaiah Hayes (Arizona to Louisville), Evan Rambo (Cal to Texas Tech)
Farrell’s Take: Bolden was a big-time talent coming out of high school and has the skills to really emerge while Watkins is a kid who could be a real sleeper in the SEC. Steele has immense talent as we saw in high school and should be an immediate contributor and I always liked Sims’ length.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Michael Sleep-Dalton (Arizona State to Iowa), Jordan Stout (Virginia Tech to Penn State)
Other notable transfers: Sam Loy (Colorado to Arkansas), MIchael Rubino (Appalachian State to North Carolina), Aaron Boumehri (Temple to Boston College), Michael Tarbutt (UConn to Minnesota)
Farrell’s Take: Don’t sleep on Sleep-Dalton as an impact punter for Iowa. Stout has a very live leg and should help the field position game at Penn State.