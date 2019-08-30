With the introduction of the transfer portal last fall allowing players the ability to move more freely across college football programs, the 2019 season will be majorly impacted by transfers at every level. Today, we name our 2019 preseason all-transfer team, with an emphasis on the players that could have the biggest impact on their teams this fall.



QUARTERBACK

Jalen Hurts (USA TODAY)

RUNNING BACKS

Tavien Feaster (28) (USA TODAY)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Juwan Johnson (USA TODAY)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Vokolek (USA TODAY)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Drew Richmond (USA TODAY)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Darrion Daniels (79) (USA TODAY)

Aubrey Solomon (Michigan to Tennessee), Darrion Daniels (Oklahoma State to Nebraska), Jonathan Greenard (Louisville to Florida) Other notable transfers: Shameik Blackshear (South Carolina to TCU), Cam Goode (Virginia Tech to UCF), Richard Yeargin III (Clemson to Boston College), Derek Green (Oklahoma to Vanderbilt) Farrell’s Take: Solomon is a former five-star who just got cleared to play and has the talent to be a dominant force early in his career. I loved his motor and athletic ability as a big man out of high school and he should have a great career with the Vols. Daniels will be expected to help the run right away at Nebraska and we’ve already seen the talent level Greenard has, he’s special.

LINEBACKERS

Keandre Jones (USA TODAY)

Manny Bowen (Penn State to Utah), Keandre Jones (Ohio State to Maryland), Shaq Smith (Clemson to Maryland) Other notable transfers: Kylan Johnson (Florida to Pitt), TJ Holl (Colgate to Louisville), Wole Betiku (USC to Illinois), Drew Singleton (Michigan to Rutgers), Ben Holt (Western Kentucky to Purdue) Farrell’s Take: Bowen is an athletic freak and could have a huge impact at Utah. Jones and Smith are former five-stars from Maryland who didn’t pan out at bigger programs but have the skill and ability to really help the Terps' defense.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Chris Steele (USA TODAY)

SPECIAL TEAMS