Rising 2027 QB Jameson Purcell recaps first Nebraska game day visit

Nebraska ended its 7-year postseason drought. Where will it play its bowl game? Here is every realistic possibility.
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Intel from Nebraska's final home game recruiting weekend of the 2024 season as Huskers impress top targets
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 44-25 win over Wisconsin.
Postgame notebook: Rhule on why Wisconsin has meaning to him, and 12 personnel paying off in two-minute drill.
Nebraska ended its 7-year postseason drought. Where will it play its bowl game? Here is every realistic possibility.
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Intel from Nebraska's final home game recruiting weekend of the 2024 season as Huskers impress top targets