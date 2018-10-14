Kearney Catholic DE Richter grew up dreaming he would be a Husker
Kearney (Neb.) Catholic defensive end Eli Richter is one of the latest in-state players to receive a walk-on offer from Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound recruit says that he has grown up dreami...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news