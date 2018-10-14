Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 17:36:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Kearney Catholic DE Richter grew up dreaming he would be a Husker

Eli Richter
Nate Clouse
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Kearney (Neb.) Catholic defensive end Eli Richter is one of the latest in-state players to receive a walk-on offer from Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound recruit says that he has grown up dreami...

