Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach

Adam Gorney, Dave Berry
Rivals.com

In this week's installment of the Respect My Decision podcast, Adam Gorney catches up with Nixa (Mo.) head football coach John Perry to discuss 2026 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and where things stand in his recruitment.

