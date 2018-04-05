“It’s been that way in Lincoln, Neb., for a long time, and we’re going to keep pushing the envelope there.”

“The biggest thing on the offensive line is those guys are starting to get stronger,” Frost said. “Zach’s doing a great job with them, and I can see their movement getting better and seeing them start to get some movement up front and get us some yards off the ball, and that comes down to the weight room.

But while the majority of the cast remains the same, the Huskers feel their offensive line will take on a completely different look under new head coach Scott Frost and strength coach Zach Duval .

Given that nearly every player who started a game on NU’s o-line last season is back, it’s understandable why the unit was once again a major question mark entering spring ball.

The Huskers’ front ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten in rushing offense (107.5 yards per game) and gave up 25 sacks (2.5 per game) in 2017.

Nebraska’s offensive line was one of the more criticized position groups on Nebraska’s roster last season, and many would argue for good reason.

It’s not necessarily a matter of the offensive linemen getting noticeably bulkier, but rather reshaping their bodies into leaner, more athletic players better suited for Frost’s up-tempo scheme.



Senior guard Tanner Farmer said he’s only up about five pounds (310) from where he played at last year, but he can already feel a difference in his performance on the field and in the weight room.

A player who has also competed with the Nebraska wrestling team, Farmer said he immediately embraced the concept of pushing himself as hard as possible every day while also seeing tangible improvement in his play.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger, gotten a lot quicker, and I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with my body overall and just with my movement…” Farmer said. “I was on the wrestling team here for the past few years, so I understand what it means to be in really good condition. I’m ready for the torture to go through. It’s going to be a fun time.”

The key early on as the Huskers adjust to their new culture has been the coaching staff not only pushing them in practice and workouts, but also balancing it out with encouragement and strong teaching to make sure the players aren’t dwelling on the same mistakes and issues.

Along with that, Farmer said the o-line has taken on a new level of competition with the staff essentially wiping the slate clean and giving everyone an opportunity to earn a place on the depth chart, regardless of who played where last season.

“This staff, they just want to put the best guys out there, the five best guys,” Farmer said. “They’re going to use the offense for us. They’re tailoring their entire offense around their players, not just tailoring their players around their offense.

“I feel that we have the potential on this offensive line to utilize their entire playbook. I feel that we have the athleticism to do everything.”