Nebraska's defensive line just added a big piece for 2019. According to a report from GoPokes.com, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Darrion Daniels plans to enroll at NU as a graduate transfer for his senior season in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound Daniels is the older brother of current Husker nose tackle Damion Daniels.

Darrion Daniels was the top-ranked recruit in OSU's 2015 class and was named the program's top defensive newcomer that season. In 2017, Daniels won the Vernon Grant Award for outstanding leadership, spirit and enthusiasm.

In 2018, Darrion Daniels suffered a season-ending pinky injury during the fourth game of the season, which allowed him to redshirt and still be a senior in 2019.

As a junior in 2017, Daniels had 26 tackles and five tackles for loss, starting in 10 games for the Cowboys.

As a recruit in high school, Daniels was a member of the Rivals250, ranked No. 161 for the class of 2015. He was the No. 23 overall player in the state of Texas that year and held 27 scholarship offers out of high school.

Attempts to reach Darrion Daniels for further comment on Monday were unsuccessful.