Matt Rhule is set to make $72 million over eight years at Nebraska, according to a report by NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport.

"When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future -- they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the Panthers still owed him," Rapoport said. "This was the thought when (Carolina) hired Rhule. If he didn't work out, they would be covered. He'll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska."

Nebraska officially announced the hiring of Rhule on Saturday. The school announced that Rhule's contract is an eight-year deal but did not release financial details of his contract. Additional contract details will be made available at Rhule's introductory press conference, which is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

