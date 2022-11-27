News More News
Report: Matt Rhule to make $72 million over 8 years at Nebraska

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Matt Rhule is set to make $72 million over eight years at Nebraska, according to a report by NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport.

"When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future -- they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the Panthers still owed him," Rapoport said. "This was the thought when (Carolina) hired Rhule. If he didn't work out, they would be covered. He'll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska."

Nebraska officially announced the hiring of Rhule on Saturday. The school announced that Rhule's contract is an eight-year deal but did not release financial details of his contract. Additional contract details will be made available at Rhule's introductory press conference, which is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

