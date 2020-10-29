In the wake of Saturday's Wisconsin vs. Nebraska cancelation, we heard no official statement of any kind from Nebraska.

On Thursday morning, we learned why. According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Huskers were working on setting a game up with Tennessee-Chattanooga in Lincoln.

The two schools apparently reached a financial agreement somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $250,000 if the game happened.

The Big Ten Council of Chancellors and Presidents reportedly voted "no" to the game according to the Times Free Press.

According to a source, the COP/C met on Thursday morning at 7 am CST for a regularly scheduled meeting.

At that time Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green was going to have an opportunity to formally present the proposal on adding this potential game, and then the COP/C could vote on it.

NU's regularly scheduled game with Wisconsin was canceled after the Badgers reached the Orange-Red level on the Big Ten's COVID-19 testing scale. If you reach Red-Red the league steps in and shuts things down.

They were at the orange level with their football team and the red level with their football community after six players and six staff members tested positive this week after their Friday game against Illinois.

The Badgers opted to shut things down on their own for seven days to get a better handle on the situation.

Nebraska's next game now is scheduled for 11 am on Nov. 7 at Northwestern.