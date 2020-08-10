HuskerOnline - Report: Big Ten cancels 2020 football season

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press's Chris Solari, the Big Ten has canceled the 2020 football season.

The Conference has not made any kind of official statement or acknowledgment.

Nebraska was scheduled to practice at 10 am on Monday morning, but they were advised by the conference to "practice light" according to a team source.

NU head coach Scott Frost was scheduled to speak with reporters at 1:30 pm on Monday. It's unknown if we will still hear from Frost on Monday.

