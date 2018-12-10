The early signing day for the 2019 recruiting class is less than two weeks away and Nebraska's class sits with 22 commits at the moment.

The Huskers still have room to add as many as eight more commitments to its 2019 class and there are plenty of legitimate options still out there that are undecided. Today we take a look at several recruits that Nebraska is still in play for as well as some newer targets the BIg Red seems to be making a late push for.