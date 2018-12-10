Remaining targets breakdown
The early signing day for the 2019 recruiting class is less than two weeks away and Nebraska's class sits with 22 commits at the moment.
The Huskers still have room to add as many as eight more commitments to its 2019 class and there are plenty of legitimate options still out there that are undecided. Today we take a look at several recruits that Nebraska is still in play for as well as some newer targets the BIg Red seems to be making a late push for.
Running back
Nebraska already has three running backs committed in Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins and Dedrick Mills. However, the Huskers recently checked in on Ohio running back John Bivens who says he will be taking an official visit the weekend of January 18. While the need for another running back appears to be low, Bivens could be in play just in case there is some late changes in the status of the current commits.
Wide receiver
