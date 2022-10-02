Nebraska hosted an impressive group of recruits on Saturday for its game under the lights against Indiana. The team was able to bring in a large group of prospects from Tennessee and Michigan while sprinkling in other top targets from around the country. The team also hosted a handful of commits and local targets. Given everything swirling around the program and the uncertainty about who the next coach will be a tip of the hat is in order. The Huskers were able to get a win over the Hoosiers 35-21 in front of that group. The reaction is rolling in from the prospects.

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin

"It was great,” Kaelin said. “The atmosphere of the night game was awesome!”

2025 DB Tarrion Grant

“Man, I thought it was amazing,” Grant said. “The atmosphere was wild. Such a great environment to be in.” When asked if seeing this game in person made Grant want to return to Lincoln he said: “Oh yeah most definitely!”



2024 OL Caleb Pyfrom

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2024/caleb-pyfrom-282924“It was great,” Pyfrom said. “I loved watching the Huskers play today.”

2024 DB Stephen Ellison

“It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve been a part of.” Ellison said being in Lincoln on Saturday ‘most definitely’ makes him want to return to Lincoln.

2023 official visitor RB Arnold Barnes