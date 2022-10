Nebraska hosted an impressive group of recruits on Saturday for its game under the lights against Indiana. The team was able to bring in a large group of prospects from Tennessee and Michigan while sprinkling in other top targets from around the country. The team also hosted a handful of commits and local targets. Given everything swirling around the program and the uncertainty about who the next coach will be a tip of the hat is in order. The Huskers were able to get a win over the Hoosiers 35-21 in front of that group. The reaction is rolling in from the prospects.

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2024/daniel-kaelin-272834“It was great,” Kaelin said. “The atmosphere of the night game was awesome!”

2025 DB Tarrion Grant

“Man, I thought it was amazing,” Grant said. “The atmosphere was wild. Such a great environment to be in.” When asked if seeing this game in person made Grant want to return to Lincoln he said: “Oh yeah most definitely!”



2024 OL Caleb Pyfrom

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2024/caleb-pyfrom-282924“It was great,” Pyfrom said. “I loved watching the Huskers play today.”

2024 DB Stephen Ellison

“It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve been a part of.” Ellison said being in Lincoln on Saturday ‘most definitely’ makes him want to return to Lincoln.

2023 official visitor RB Arnold Barnes