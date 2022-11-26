Nebraska announced the hire of former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Saturday, just one day after the Huskers closed out their season with a 24-17 win over Iowa. Here's how NU commits and targets are reacting to the news:

"I don’t know much about him. Waiting to see what happens with the rest of the staff."



"It’s definitely intriguing to me given his background in the NFL. I don’t know a whole ton of his college experience but I will look forward to meeting him and seeing his plan for Nebraska moving forward."

"It was a little bit of a shock as I just thought coach (Mickey) Joseph would be the head coach. I’m sure it will workout for everyone and mostly the team."



"I think he’s going to be a very great coach in the future seasons because of his past coaching experience."

"Super thumbs up! I’m ready to be lead by him and be a Blackshirt. Great things ahead of us for sure."

"There’s a lot of unknowns, but I’m excited to meet Coach Ruhle."

"I’m excited to see what he can do with the program. I just hope Mickey is staying as well."



"I mean I really don’t know much about him, but it’s a lot of worries with the staff that had been there before Matt. So, we are just going day by day and will see what goes on until January."

"I don’t know what to think. I’ve never have gone through a coaching change in recruiting and obviously Mickey is who he is and you gotta love the guy for it. Hopefully Matt Rhule respects what Mickey was building and can keep moving forward."

"I don’t know too much about Matt Rhule, but I do know he got it done at Temple and Baylor. I do respect Mickey Joseph and I appreciate how he offered me."

"I really don’t have any thoughts, but I’m ready to get back up to campus to meet him and see what’s he like. I really do hope he keeps Mickey on staff though, he’s a really good coach."

"I'm committed to the University. Just ready to get to work come January."

"I don’t know him personally or as a coach yet. Hopefully he contacts me."

"It’s a great move and I’m ready to see what he can do."

'I’m anxious to meet him, a lot of change since I verbally committed."

"It’s exciting. It’s nice that we finally have a head coach, and someone who has been very successful as a head coach at a high-level. I’m excited to get to talk to him on the phone, and get to meet him, and see what his plans are for the program and get this thing rolling and get to work."

"I think it’s a great hire because of his history in college football. I think he has the potential to turn the program around and I can’t wait to get out there and build relationships with the new staff."

"I think it’s a great hire. He’s proven that he can turn around programs and bring them success quickly as well. He also has NFL experience which will help and bring great insight. He’s been in these situations before and I have no doubt he can do it again. I also saw your tweet and I agree, I would love to see Mickey on the staff and I really hope he stays."

