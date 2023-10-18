Greg is the senior football recruiting analyst at Inside Nebraska. He's been covering Nebraska football since 2013 and also covered everything from championship boxing events to the hoops Final Four.
Welcome to the Recruiting Rundown! No matter what time of year it is, there are always things to talk about with Nebraska football recruiting. Each week, we’ll take a look at the most significant things that happened with the Huskers: Notable new offers, top school lists, visits and more inside info from the recruiting trail.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.